Biden Xi Meet in Bali; Could This Help Cool U.S.-China Tensions Reduce Risk of a Military Clash?

Category: World Published on Monday, 14 November 2022 13:34 Hits: 5

For the first time since taking office, President Biden met in person with Chinese President Xi Jinping Monday in Bali, Indonesia. We discuss how the meeting might affect rising tensions over Taiwan, where Nancy Pelosi visited earlier this year, and concerns over China’s human rights violations. The goals of the meeting should be “for the two leaders to find a way to cool those tensions down and to find ways to reduce the risk of a military clash arising in the Pacific,” says Michael Klare, defense correspondent at The Nation. As Chinese military drills near Taiwan threaten instability in the region, “the question is what’s the best way to deter China from doing anything,” says Orville Schell, director of the Center on U.S.-China Relations at the Asia Society.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/11/14/biden_xi_first_in_person_meeting