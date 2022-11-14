Greenpeace: As Egypt Hosts COP27, Country's Agricultural Sector Ravaged by Impact of Climate Crisis

Category: World Published on Monday, 14 November 2022 13:52 Hits: 4

As the U.N. climate conference takes place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, we look at the effects of the climate crisis for the host country, such as rising temperatures and sea levels in the Nile Delta. Ahmed El Droubi, Greenpeace regional campaign manager for the Middle East and North Africa, says “the most significantly impacted sector in Egypt is definitely the agricultural sector.” Egyptians are calling for wealthy nations to be held accountable for causing the bulk of the climate crisis, only to be met with “temporary solutions that do not address the core of the climate crisis,” he adds.

