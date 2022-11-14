The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Greenpeace: As Egypt Hosts COP27, Country's Agricultural Sector Ravaged by Impact of Climate Crisis

Category: World Hits: 4

Seg3 egypt climate

As the U.N. climate conference takes place in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, we look at the effects of the climate crisis for the host country, such as rising temperatures and sea levels in the Nile Delta. Ahmed El Droubi, Greenpeace regional campaign manager for the Middle East and North Africa, says “the most significantly impacted sector in Egypt is definitely the agricultural sector.” Egyptians are calling for wealthy nations to be held accountable for causing the bulk of the climate crisis, only to be met with “temporary solutions that do not address the core of the climate crisis,” he adds.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/11/14/egypt_hosts_cop27_impacted_climate_crisis

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version