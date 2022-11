Category: World Published on Monday, 14 November 2022 08:44 Hits: 3

Police have arrested 46 people in connection with Sunday's attack in central Istanbul. They say the attacker had "Kurdish links" but are not ruling out Islamic State involvement.

