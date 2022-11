Category: World Published on Monday, 14 November 2022 09:22 Hits: 3

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reportedly suffered heart problems after arriving for the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesian authorities have said.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-denies-lavrov-was-taken-to-hospital-at-g20-summit/a-63747410?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf