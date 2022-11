Category: World Published on Monday, 14 November 2022 09:36 Hits: 4

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines' national police chief said on Monday that killings in anti-drugs operations would be minimised, with the new government focused on rehabilitation and education, in contrast to the previous administration's crackdown. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/11/14/killings-in-philippines-anti-drug-operations-will-be-minimised-says-police-chief