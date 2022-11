Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 November 2022 08:28 Hits: 6

Protests continued overnight on November 12-13 in many Iranian cities as rights defenders warned of a climbing death toll and Tehran responded angrily to outside criticism of the Iranian government's eight-week crackdown.

