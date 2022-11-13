Democrats will maintain control of US Senate after Catherine Cortez Masto wins Nevada: report

Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 November 2022 02:59 Hits: 4

Democrats will maintain control of the U.S. Senate in a historic midterm election, NBC News projects, after calling the Nevada race for incumbent Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto.

Democrats now have 50 seats, Republicans 49.

One more race, the Georgia runoff, could hand Democrats a 51-seat majority if U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock wins that race over Trump-endorsed Herschel Walker.

The Senate majority instantly deflates any GOP attempts to remove President Joe Biden should a potential GOP-controlled House impeach him. A 51-seat Senate majority, should Democrats keep the Georgia seat, would allow them to get subpoena power in the Senate.

Currently, control of the House remains undecided, but it is close.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/11/democrats-senate/