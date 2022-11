Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 November 2022 23:35 Hits: 4

The World War II-era planes were part of an air display in Texas to mark the Veterans Day weekend. No details on casualties were immediately available.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-2-vintage-aircraft-collide-at-dallas-air-show/a-63738724?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf