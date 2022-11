Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 November 2022 01:39 Hits: 4

A total of seven French citizens are being held by Iranian authorities, according to France's foreign minister. Meanwhile, Iran's judiciary indicted 11 people over the death of a member of the pro-Tehran Basij militia.

