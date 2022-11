Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 November 2022 04:20 Hits: 4

Democratic candidate Catherine Cortez Masto has defeated Republican Adam Laxalt in Nevada's Senate race. The victory gives President Joe Biden's party more leverage on setting the legislative agenda.

