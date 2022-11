Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 November 2022 20:47 Hits: 4

Southeast Asian heads of government held talks on Saturday with visiting global leaders including U.S. President Joe Biden, who hailed the launch of a new U.S.-ASEAN pact as a critical step towards tackling "the biggest issues of our time".

