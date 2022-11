Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 November 2022 02:19 Hits: 4

Democrats will stay in control of the US Senate next year after Democratic US Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won re-election in Nevada, Edison Research projected on Saturday, handing a major victory to President Joe Biden.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20221113-democrat-catherine-cortez-masto-wins-re-election-to-us-senate-in-nevada-nbc-news-projects