Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 November 2022 07:13 Hits: 5

An Iranian who got stuck for 18 years in a Paris airport, inspiring a Steven Spielberg movie starring Tom Hanks died on Saturday at the terminal, an airport official said.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221113-iranian-exile-who-got-stuck-for-years-in-french-airport-dies-of-natural-causes