Category: World Published on Sunday, 13 November 2022 08:09 Hits: 6

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Issack Hassan lives in a migrant camp in Baidoa city in Somalia - one of more than a million people displaced since January after five successive failed rainy seasons. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/11/13/climate-disasters-put-plight-of-displaced-in-cop27-focus