Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 November 2022 17:04 Hits: 0

The Russian Defense Ministry reported forces were retreating from Kherson Thursday, in what would represent a consequential setback in Russia’s war against Ukraine. The Ukrainian military has neither confirmed or denied the withdrawal.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Europe/2022/1110/Kherson-retreat-Russia-reports-troop-withdrawal-Ukraine-wary?icid=rss