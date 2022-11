Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2022 14:49 Hits: 0

In hindsight, it is clear that central banks’ massive bond-buying programs were a colossal mistake. But even at the time, some warned that they carried serious fiscal risks, which are now being realized as interest rates rise.

