The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

What Do the Midterms Mean?

Category: World Hits: 0

What Do the Midterms Mean?

Though US Republicans performed much worse than expected in this week’s midterm elections, they may yet secure a thin majority in the House of Representatives, with control of the Senate likely to be decided in a runoff in Georgia in December. At a time of deep polarization, soaring inflation, and heightened geopolitical tensions, we asked PS commentators what the election results mean for the US and the world.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/what-do-the-midterms-mean

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version