Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 November 2022 14:48 Hits: 0

Though US Republicans performed much worse than expected in this week’s midterm elections, they may yet secure a thin majority in the House of Representatives, with control of the Senate likely to be decided in a runoff in Georgia in December. At a time of deep polarization, soaring inflation, and heightened geopolitical tensions, we asked PS commentators what the election results mean for the US and the world.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/onpoint/what-do-the-midterms-mean