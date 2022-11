Category: World Published on Friday, 11 November 2022 13:52 Hits: 0

The rise of the neoliberal order in the 1970s and 1980s coincided with the demise of the socially beneficial corporation. Since then, the US federal government and other institutions have managed to offset the loss of only part of the broader contributions that big business once made.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/us-corporate-profits-from-rd-social-welfare-to-buybacks-by-william-h-janeway-2022-11