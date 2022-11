Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 November 2022 09:42 Hits: 6

A film based on the bestseller "You Will Not Have My Hate" tells the story of a French journalist and his toddler's mourning process after the mother's death in the Paris terrorist attacks.

