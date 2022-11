Category: World Published on Saturday, 12 November 2022 11:11 Hits: 7

CAIRO (Reuters) - At least 17 people were killed and 16 injured when a bus carrying about 35 people fell into a canal in northern Egypt on Saturday, security sources said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/11/12/at-least-17-dead-in-egypt-after-bus-falls-into-canal---security-sources