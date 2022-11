Category: World Published on Friday, 11 November 2022 15:15 Hits: 1

The absence of the anticipated Republican “red wave” in the US midterm elections may be the moment when the party finally realizes that former President Donald Trump is an electoral liability. Enduring political success is built on a foundation of sound, effective policies that improve voters' lives and economic prospects.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/republicans-must-dump-trump-and-help-workers-for-real-by-michael-r-strain-2022-11