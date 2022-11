Category: World Published on Friday, 11 November 2022 16:59 Hits: 4

The adoption of an anti-EU stance by Italy's government would threaten the future of the European project by undercutting efforts to advance the institutional reforms that are needed to support further integration. And such integration is essential to enable Europe to confront the biggest challenges facing its citizens.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/meloni-government-fiscal-risk-oppose-european-integration-by-lucrezia-reichlin-2022-11