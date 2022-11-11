Delia Ramirez: Illinois Elects First Latina Congressmember; Ran on Medicare for All, Immigration Reform

Category: World Published on Friday, 11 November 2022 13:14 Hits: 3

We speak with Congressmember-elect Delia Ramirez, who won her election for Illinois’s newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District Tuesday, making her the first Latina elected to Congress from Illinois. Ramirez is a progressive Democratic state representative who is the daughter of Guatemalan immigrants and the wife of a DACA recipient. She campaigned on expanding healthcare and housing access for working people, as well as passing the DREAM Act. “I represent an electorate that is growing — an electorate that expects us to deliver to all people and put the politics to the side and make working families a priority,” says Ramirez. “We understand the importance of multicultural coalition building for all working people.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/11/11/delia_ramirez_illinois_latinx_representative_election