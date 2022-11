Category: World Published on Friday, 11 November 2022 12:26 Hits: 1

India is one of the world's biggest importers of weapons and is concerned about its over-reliance on foreign imports. But experts warn India's military is now facing shortages of key military equipment.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/is-india-s-push-for-self-reliance-putting-defense-at-risk/a-63724949?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf