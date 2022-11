Category: World Published on Friday, 11 November 2022 13:12 Hits: 0

France has criticized Italy for refusing to take in more than 200 migrants. Paris said Rome's actions were "incomprehensible" but Prime Minister Meloni said she was surprised by the French government's "aggressive" tone.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/france-italy-row-over-migrant-ship-escalates/a-63724226?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf