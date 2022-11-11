The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Nobel laureate Nadia Murad: 'Sexual violence does not go away when war is over'

Nobel laureate Nadia Murad: 'Sexual violence does not go away when war is over' In 2014, Nadia Murad was captured, alongside many other Yazidi women, by the so-called Islamic State (IS) group in the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar. She was held hostage, enslaved, tortured and raped before escaping to Mosul and then making her way to Germany. After sharing the 2018 Nobel Peace Prize with Congolese gynaecologist Denis Mukwege, she is now a leading global advocate for survivors of genocide and sexual violence. In an interview with FRANCE 24 from the Paris Peace Forum, Murad discussed what more needs to be done to prevent sexual violence in conflict.

