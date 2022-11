Category: World Published on Friday, 11 November 2022 13:48 Hits: 1

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has earmarked an extra 1 billion euros ($1.03 billion)from its 2023 budget to support Ukraine, with money allocated to defending against Russian cyberattacks and collecting evidence of war crimes, a document showed. Read full story

