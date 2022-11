Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 November 2022 09:46 Hits: 0

World leaders at the COP27 climate change conference in Sharm El-Sheikh should focus on efforts to decarbonize the world’s electricity grids as fast as possible. Doing so will not only reduce emissions but also improve energy access and make the rest of the green transition easier.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/fully-decarbonized-energy-strategies-feasible-by-damilola-ogunbiyi-and-kate-brandt-2022-11