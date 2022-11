Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 November 2022 11:03 Hits: 3

France said Thursday that it would allow a rescue ship carrying more than 200 migrants to dock on its southern coast and disembark its passengers, harshly criticising Italy for failing to take them in.

