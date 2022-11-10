The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Meet the young Congolese joining up to fight the M23 rebel group Hundreds of young people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo are flocking to army recruiting centres and signing up after their president Felix Tshiesekedi called on the nation’s youth to help halt the advance of the March 23 Movement, a rebel military group that has been terrorising the eastern province of North Kivu. Our team spoke to one of these volunteers. 

