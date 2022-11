Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 November 2022 12:58 Hits: 4

A political earthquake in the United States was averted in the midterm elections. With the Democrats exceeding expectations, US foreign policy will remain mostly on familiar terrain for the next two years, until the 2024 presidential election – after which anything can, and possibly will, happen.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/midterm-election-impact-on-us-foreign-policy-by-richard-haass-2022-11