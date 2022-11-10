Progressive Prosecutors Win Key Races Despite GOP Attacks on Criminal Justice Reform

Category: World Published on Thursday, 10 November 2022 13:32 Hits: 4

We look at the wave of progressive prosecutors elected in Tuesday’s midterms and what the results mean for the movement to reform the criminal justice system. Voters have an “understanding that we can’t incarcerate our way to safety,” says law professor Lara Bazelon, who explains how progressive prosecutors won several key races in blue, purple and red states despite Republican candidates across the country campaigning with a focus on crime and public safety. “The progressive narrative, far from being dead, is very much alive.”

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/11/10/midterms_republicans_crime_public_safety_criminal