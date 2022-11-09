Abortion Rights Are Deeply Popular : Voters Back Reproductive Freedom in State Ballot Initiatives

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2022 13:39 Hits: 4

Voters supported the right to abortion in at least four of the five states where reproductive rights were on the ballot in Tuesday’s midterm elections. “Abortion rights are deeply popular, and when you put the question before voters, they say yes,” said The Nation’s Amy Littlefield. She also discusses Vermont becoming the first state to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution, as well as the “historic win” in Kentucky, where voters defeated an anti-abortion ballot initiative.

