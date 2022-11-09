The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Robert Reich: Democrats Can No Longer Compromise with Authoritarian Republicans

Former U.S. Labor Secretary Robert Reich says President Biden must “push back as hard as he can” if Republicans take control of even one chamber in Congress following Tuesday’s midterm elections. He says the administration needs to be clear there is no compromise on the debt ceiling, which he expects a Republican-controlled Congress would challenge, potentially triggering a repeat of the political crisis in 2011 under former President Obama.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/11/9/former_us_labor_secretary_robert_reich

