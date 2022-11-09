Mar-a-Lago under evacuation orders as strengthening Tropical Storm Nicole eyes Southeastern Florida

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2022 00:30 Hits: 2

Parts of Florida are announcing evacuations as Nicole approaches the state.

The cone of uncertainty for landfall is large, as it's still further off the east coast of the peninsula. The counties of Palm Beach, Martin, Brevard and Volusia have all announced evacuations Tuesday as the tropical storm approaches. The storm is anticipated to hit as a Category 1 Hurricane, so it'll be a far cry from the severity of Hurricane Ian in September. Given the number of people who were trapped and killed in some areas due to slow evacuations, the east coast doesn't appear to be taking any chances.

In the cone of the possibility of Nicole, however, is the Palm Beach County country club, Mar-a-Lago, where former President Donald Trump lives in the winter.

According to Newsweek, the National Hurricane Center generally predicts the path accurately 60 to 70 percent of the time. To be fair, the map shows a relatively large part of the state in that expected cone, but for Palm Beach to begin evacuations shows that they have an elevated level of concern.

There are certain areas in Palm Beach County that are being told that evacuation is mandatory. Schools have already been canceled for Wednesday and Thursday.

"We're not forecasting a major hurricane," said Jamie Rhome, the acting director of the National Hurricane Center, in a Monday Twitter video. "Again, not an Ian situation, but still a potentially impactful system. So, Florida residents need to be taking this seriously."

See the path from the National Hurricane Center below or at this link.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/11/mar-a-lago-evacuation-orders/