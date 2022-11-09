'Stop the voting': Wisconsin man arrested for threatening election workers with a knife

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2022 00:45 Hits: 2

According to a report from WDJT, an unidentified man was taken into custody on election day in West Bend, Wisconsin after he brandished a knife and demanded election workers "stop the voting."

The report notes, the 38-year-old man showed up at the West Bend Community Memorial Library where he confronted poll workers which led to voting stopping for approximately 30 minutes until police arrived.

On their Facebook page, the West Bend Police Department issued a statement saying, "On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at approximately 12:35 p.m., the City of West Bend Police Department received a call from West Bend Community Memorial Library staff reporting a male subject in the library armed with a knife demanding for staff to 'stop the voting.' Police officers responded and took a 38-year-old male into custody without incident. There were no injuries reported."

"The library is a polling location for the City of West Bend. Voting was paused for just over 30 minutes while the scene was secured and the initial investigation was conducted. ," the statement continued before adding, "The incident remains under investigation and charges will be forthcoming. There is no further threat to the community."

