At Least 6 000 Palestinians Detained by Israeli Forces in 2022

These figures were provided by the Palestinian Prisoners' Society (PPS) in a statement in which it claims that more serious abuses against prisoners and their families have been recorded in 2022 compared to previous years.

This year, a total of 1 829 "administrative detention" orders have been issued by the Israeli occupation against Palestinian citizens.

The most significant number of arrests by Israeli forces has taken place in the city of Jerusalem (2 700).

According to the PPS, "extrajudicial killings and an increase in the number of people detained immediately after being shot or after a period of time" have led to a record of more severe abuses against prisoners and their families this year.

The organization denounced the situation of injured detainees in Israeli prisons. In this regard, PPS said that many serious illnesses require intensive medical follow-up.

The Prisoners' Affairs Committee (PAC) has previously denounced the conditions of prisoners in Israeli jails. Testimonies show that all prisoners have been subjected to one or more forms of physical or psychological torture and cruel treatment, suffering from a lack of proper medical care.

