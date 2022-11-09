Republicans Snatch 3 Lower House Seats From Democrats in the US

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2022 03:57 Hits: 4

According to the projections of the leading U.S. media, three Republicans won in Florida districts currently represented by progressive legislators.

The House of Representatives, currently in Democratic hands, could fall to the Republican side if conservatives manage to repeat Florida's gains in other states across the country, something that most polls indicate is a very likely scenario.

To take control of the Lower House, Republicans need a net gain of five seats, that is, to add two more to those won in Florida and for none of their current members of Congress to lose to the Democratic opponent in their respective district.

In the Senate, for the moment, no party had managed to snatch a seat from the rival party, although a little more than three hours after the first polling stations closed, none of the closest races had a winner.

This Tuesday, Americans are called to the polls in what is known as mid-term elections to elect all members of the House of Representatives, one-third of the senators and several governors and state and local offices.

