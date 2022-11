Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2022 06:41 Hits: 4

School teachers in Russia defend the invasion of Ukraine and teach the government's ideology in a class named "Conversations about important things." Students and teachers who resist face massive pressure.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mandatory-patriotism-classes-in-russian-schools/a-63687952?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf