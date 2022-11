Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2022 08:35 Hits: 6

Brittney Griner's legal team said she had been moved from her detention center to a penal colony, but her exact location was not known. She was arrested at a Moscow airport for possession of hashish oil.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-basketball-star-griner-moved-to-russian-penal-colony/a-63690988?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf