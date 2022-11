Category: World Published on Wednesday, 09 November 2022 06:29 Hits: 5

Ukraine has collated thousands of reports of its children being deported to Russia and wants their plight addressed at the G20 summit in Indonesia next week, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff late Tuesday. Read our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

