Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022 21:59 Hits: 3

Many Republicans who were angry about the 2020 election channeled their concerns into action, becoming poll workers in the midterms. The Monitor spoke with some of them about what they’ve learned.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2022/1108/It-s-up-to-us.-Meet-the-2020-skeptics-now-working-the-polls?icid=rss