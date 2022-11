Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022 22:53 Hits: 3

Americans concerned with the strength of their democracy would do well to look at lessons from around the world. One is a warning: It often erodes before it collapses. Another is hopeful: It has the potential for regrowth.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2022/1108/Is-American-democracy-breaking-How-would-we-know?icid=rss