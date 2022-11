Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022 15:25 Hits: 2

Decades of deindustrialization have hollowed out the UK economy and made it woefully ill-prepared for wartime disruptions. As the financial speculators who funded its current-account deficits turn against the pound, policymakers should consider Keynesian taxes and increasing public investment.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/britain-cannot-afford-ukraine-war-economy-by-robert-skidelsky-and-philip-pilkington-2022-11