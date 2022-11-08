Alaa Abd El-Fattah's Sister Speaks Out at U.N. Climate Summit as Pressure Grows on Egypt to Free Him

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022 13:10 Hits: 4

The family of the imprisoned Egyptian dissident Alaa Abd El-Fattah says they no longer know if he is still alive or if he is being force-fed, more than 50 hours after he stopped drinking water in an intensification of a six-month hunger strike. We feature an address by Alaa’s sister Sanaa Seif at the U.N. climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh. “The symbolic battle has been won by your show of support,” says Seif. “I just hope his body and he is not sacrificed for it.”

