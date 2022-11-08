Report from NH: Could GOP Conspiracy Theorist General Don Bolduc Defeat Sen. Maggie Hassan?

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022 13:41 Hits: 4

We speak with New Yorker staff writer Sue Halpern about the Senate race in New Hampshire, where she says far-right Republican nominee Donald Bolduc is running a “vigorous campaign” against the incumbent Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan and spreading conspiracy theories that some schoolchildren were using litter boxes. “If Maggie Hassan loses, the Democrats might well lose the Senate,” says Halpert, adding that New Hampshire is “a very swingy state” and the midterm outcomes there could surprise many people.

Read more http://www.democracynow.org/2022/11/8/new_hampshire_republican_nominee_donald_bolduc