First Indigenous Water Utility To Operate in Canada

A transfer agreement was formally signed on Monday to make the Atlantic First Nations Water Authority (AFNWA) become the first indigenous water utility in Canada.

The agreement, signed by Potlotek First Nation Chief Wilbert Marshall, AFNWA Chief Executive Officer Carl Yates and the federal Minister of Indigenous Services Patty Hajdu, initiated the transfer of responsibility for the operation, maintenance, and capital upgrades of all water and wastewater assets in participating First Nations to the Indigenous-led AFNWA.

"This has been a long time in the making and we are grateful to the leadership and commitment from our communities to get us to this milestone. We look forward to building capacity and increasing the level of service to standards enjoyed by other residents of Canada," said Marshall.

"We have blazed a trail for others to follow but that is the way of the Wabanaki who have always been first to see the dawn," Marshall said.

The agreement enabled First Nations to now officially join the water authority after receiving approval from their community members. Upon completion, the AFNWA will assume responsibility for water and wastewater services for as many as 4,500 households and businesses located in up to 17 participating First Nations, which represents approximately 60 percent of the on-reserve population of First Nation communities in Atlantic Canada, according to a news release issued by Indigenous Services Canada.

The AFNWA is a First Nations-owned, not-for-profit organization incorporated in 2018 to manage the delivery of safe, clean drinking water and wastewater in participating First Nations communities in Atlantic Canada.

The AFNWA will support all water and wastewater operators to become certified to operate their respective facilities and maintain their certification through continuing education, the release said.

Through Indigenous Services Canada, the federal government has committed approximately 257 million Canadian dollars (206 million U.S. dollars) in funding for this work, including 173 million Canadian dollars (138 million U.S. dollars) over 10 years from Budget 2022 that will provide sustainable funding for operations and capital programs.

