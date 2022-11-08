The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Allies’ successful first invasion but a ‘botched’ job: Operation Torch, 80 years on

Category: World Hits: 12

Allies’ successful first invasion but a ‘botched’ job: Operation Torch, 80 years on On November 8,1942, the Western Allies launched Operation Torch, landing in Vichy-controlled Morocco and Algeria to open up a second front in World War II. Torch was a paradoxical operation: The Allies won in just over a week, but losses were relatively high as the operation provided harsh lessons to be learned ahead of the D-Day landings 18 months later.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/africa/20221108-allies-successful-first-invasion-but-a-botched-job-operation-torch-80-years-on

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version