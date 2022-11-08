Allies’ successful first invasion but a ‘botched’ job: Operation Torch, 80 years on

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 November 2022 07:05 Hits: 12

On November 8,1942, the Western Allies launched Operation Torch, landing in Vichy-controlled Morocco and Algeria to open up a second front in World War II. Torch was a paradoxical operation: The Allies won in just over a week, but losses were relatively high as the operation provided harsh lessons to be learned ahead of the D-Day landings 18 months later.

