The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Live: Russian forces preparing for ‘street battles’ in Kherson, Ukraine’s military says

Category: World Hits: 7

Live: Russian forces preparing for ‘street battles’ in Kherson, Ukraine’s military says Russian forces in the city of Kherson are occupying empty homes and dressing in civilian clothes to prepare for "street battles" in the event of an Ukrainian assault, Ukraine said Monday.  The reports came as attacks in the Kherson region killed more than 30 Russian military personnel and hit an anti-aircraft facility and an ammunition, Ukraine’s military said early Tuesday. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221108-live-russian-forces-preparing-for-street-battles-in-kherson-ukraine-s-military-says

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version