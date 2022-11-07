Voters to Decide on Abortion, Marijuana, Ranked-Choice Voting Prison Labor in 2022 Midterm Ballot Initiatives

Category: World Published on Monday, 07 November 2022 13:31 Hits: 8

Across the United States, local voters will decide critical ballot initiatives related to reproductive freedom, voting rights, marijuana and slavery in Tuesday’s midterm elections. Chris Melody Fields Figueredo of the Ballot Initiative Strategy Center says the initiatives like abortion could surprise some people, and says the recent Kansas vote to protect abortion shows reproductive health can transcend party lines. Fields Figueredo also explains how slavery is still enshrined in some state constitutions as a form of punishment, which she says has “led to mass incarceration of Black and Brown communities.”

